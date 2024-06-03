Ben Majeska, Joe Burbach, Emmitt James, Emmanuel Fowlkes, Tlalok Rodriguez

× Expand Waterman Productions Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar on stage. Ben Majeska

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 51 | June 3, 2024 OUTSIDE Up North Bar Madison

Free Show 6:00-9:00pm, Tips Encouraged. One set of Hip-Hop with Emmitt James, one set of funk/jam.

Pink Floyd Night Featuring:

Ben Majeska - Guitar (Armchair Boogie)

Joe Burbach - Keys

Emmitt James - Vocals

Emmanuel Fowlkes - Drums

Tlalok Rodriguez - Bass

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear