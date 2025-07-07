Ben Majeska, Joe Burbach, Zach Watson, Pablo Chuliver, Nick Orlowski

× Expand Soul Exposure Photography Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar. Ben Majeska

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 64: Grateful Dead Night

July 7, 2025 | Up North Bar Madison

OUTDOORS | Free Show 6:00-9:00pm, Tips Encouraged. Indoors if it rains.

Lineup:

Ben Majeska (Armchair Boogie/Wonderfunk)

Joe Burbach (The Grasshoppers)

Zach Watson (Seaside Zoo)

Pablo Chuliver (Old Soul Society)

and special guest Nick Orlowski!

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear