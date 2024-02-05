Ben Majeska, Kevin Willmott II, Joe Burbach, Travis Worth, Ben Rohde

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 47 | February 5, 2024 at Up North Bar Madison

Free Show 6:30-9:30pm, Tips Encouraged

Featuring:

Kevin Willmott II - Vocals

Joe Burbach - Keyboards

Travis Worth - Bass

Ben Rohde - Drums

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear

Info

Music
608-250-1730
