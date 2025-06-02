Ben Majeska, Kyle Keegan, Kenny Leiser, Travis Worth, Belinda Akale

× Expand Soul Exposure Photography Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar. Ben Majeska

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 63 | June 2nd, 2025 at Up North Bar Madison

OUTDOORS // Free Show 6:00-9:00pm , Tips Encouraged. Indoors if it rains.

Info:

Featuring an all-star lineup:

Ben Majeska (Armchair Boogie)

Kyle Keegan (Watchhouse)

Kenny Leiser (Joseph Huber Band/Old Soul Society/Wheelhouse)

Travis Worth (Wurk/Listening Party)

Belinda Akale

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear