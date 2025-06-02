Ben Majeska, Kyle Keegan, Kenny Leiser, Travis Worth, Belinda Akale
to
Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Soul Exposure Photography
Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar.
Ben Majeska
media release: Majeska Monday Volume 63 | June 2nd, 2025 at Up North Bar Madison
OUTDOORS // Free Show 6:00-9:00pm , Tips Encouraged. Indoors if it rains.
Info:
Featuring an all-star lineup:
Ben Majeska (Armchair Boogie)
Kyle Keegan (Watchhouse)
Kenny Leiser (Joseph Huber Band/Old Soul Society/Wheelhouse)
Travis Worth (Wurk/Listening Party)
Belinda Akale
Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear