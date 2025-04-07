Ben Majeska, Laura Bomber, Tori Yocum & Melissa Wsishaar, Rianna Marie

× Expand Soul Exposure Photography Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar. Ben Majeska

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 61 | April 7, 2025 at Up North Bar Madison. Free Show 6:30-9:30pm, Tips Encouraged.Info:

Ladies Night for Majeska Monday! Featuring an all-star mashup band PLUS Rianna Marie kicking off the night!

Lineup:

Ben Majeska - Vocals/Guitar

Laura Bomber - Vocals/Guitar

Tori Yocum - Bass

Melissa Weishaar - Vocals/Drums

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear