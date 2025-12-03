Ben Majeska, Melissa Weishaar, Hannah Larson, M Shays, Katie Saari
Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Ben Majeska
Vol. 70: Ladies' Night January 5, 2026 | Up North Bar Madison. Free Show 6:30-9:30pm // Tips Encouraged
Featuring an all-star lineup
Ben Majeska - Guitar (Armchair Boogie/Wonderfunk)
Melissa Weishaar - Drums/Vocals (Wise Jennings)
Hannah Larson - Vocals (Steez)
Meggie Shays - Vocals/Keys
Katie Saari - Bass
Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's guitarist Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear.