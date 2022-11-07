Ben Majeska, Oscar Noetzel, Stef Lee & Bobby Burns, The Foragers

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 32 hits Up North Bar on November 7 with The Foragers - an excellent bluegrass band from Northern Wisconsin! FREE Show 6-9pm, tips encouraged. https://www.facebook.com/events/1730358277331033/

The Lineup (plus special guests)...

Oscar Noetzel - Banjo (Dig Deep)

Stef Lee - Bass (Sloppy Joe)

Bobby Burns - Mandolin (Sloppy Joe & Various Acts)

Ben Majeska - Acoustic Guitar (Armchair Boogie)

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear!

Brought to you by Skyy Vodka and High Noon Sun Sips!