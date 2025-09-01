Ben Majeska, Trevor Lindgren, Chester Wells, Luke Stanton

media release: Majeska Monday Vol. 66: OZZY TRIBUTE NIGHT!

OUTDOORS | Free Show 6-9pm, Tips Encouraged. Indoors if it rains.

LINEUP

Ben Majeska - Guitar

Trevor Lindgren - Vocals

Chester Wells - Bass

Luke Stanton - Drums

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear