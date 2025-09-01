Ben Majeska, Trevor Lindgren, Chester Wells, Luke Stanton
to
Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Majeska Monday Vol. 66: OZZY TRIBUTE NIGHT!
OUTDOORS | Free Show 6-9pm, Tips Encouraged. Indoors if it rains.
LINEUP
Ben Majeska - Guitar
Trevor Lindgren - Vocals
Chester Wells - Bass
Luke Stanton - Drums
Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear