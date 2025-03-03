Ben Majeska, Trevor Lindgren, Jack Reed, Dan Kimpel, Jory Carlin
to
Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar.
Ben Majeska
media release: Majeska Monday Volume 60 | March 3rd, 2025 , at Up North Bar Madison
Free Show 6:30-9:30pm, Tips Encouraged
Featuring:
Ben Majeska - Guitar
Trevor Lindgren - Vocals
Jack Reed - Drums
Dan Kimpel - Pedal Steel
Jory Carlin - Bass
Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear