Ben Masel Day Celebration
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Friends Applaud 1602 Gilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Media Release: A celebration of Ben Masel’s life on Madison’s “Ben Masel Day”. Norm Stockwell, the Publisher of The Progressive Magazine will be speaking about Ben’s efforts in democracy. Also, speaking that day will be Tony Castaneda, who is a currently a candidate for State Assembly on Madison’s East Side. Along with speakers we will have chess, and more stuff Ben liked.
Free.
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Friends Applaud 1602 Gilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Politics & Activism, Special Events