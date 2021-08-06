media release: Friday August 6 BEN MERENS 8:00- 10:00 $8 is a singer, troubadour, and storyteller.

He likes to combine all three roles, take audience suggestions, and write songs “on the spot.”

Ben also plays originals and well-known covers in never-heard-before ways.

Many know Ben from his 21 years on Wisconsin Public Radio. He currently broadcasts weekly on Riverwest Community Radio in Milwaukee.

He also works as a case manager for the Milwaukee Health Department.

Ben is the author of two books -- “People Are Dying To Be Heard,” and “Uni-Tasking: 25 Tips For Better Listening.”