× Expand CJ Foeckler Ben Mulwana at rest. Ben Mulwana

media release: Join us at Lake Vista Café on the rooftop for live music in a relaxed atmosphere. If inclement weather, performance will be canceled.

Ben Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised artist. With thought-provoking lyrics and a diverse range of musical inspiration, Ben’s music has been described as afro-soul rock that takes on a storytelling quality that is both unique and familiar.