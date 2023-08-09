Ben Mulwana
to
Lake Vista Cafe 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
CJ Foeckler
Ben Mulwana at rest.
Ben Mulwana
media release: Join us at Lake Vista Café on the rooftop for live music in a relaxed atmosphere. If inclement weather, performance will be canceled.
Ben Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised artist. With thought-provoking lyrics and a diverse range of musical inspiration, Ben’s music has been described as afro-soul rock that takes on a storytelling quality that is both unique and familiar.
Info
Lake Vista Cafe 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music