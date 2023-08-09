Ben Mulwana

Lake Vista Cafe 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us at Lake Vista Café on the rooftop for live music in a relaxed atmosphere. If inclement weather, performance will be canceled.

Ben Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised artist. With thought-provoking lyrics and a diverse range of musical inspiration, Ben’s music has been described as afro-soul rock that takes on a storytelling quality that is both unique and familiar.

