Ben Mulwana & the Village

media release: Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ summer concert series is back with a fresh twist and new name – Olbrich After Hours!

On Tuesdays, from June 25 – August 13, Olbrich Gardens is open late so visitors can enjoy the tranquil gardens and live music. In addition, these evening now include food carts, onsite bar, pop-up performances, and opportunities to connect with eco-friendly organizations. The doors stay open at 6pm and the concert starts at 7pm.

Olbrich After Hours is FREE; a $5 suggested donation supports the musicians and performers. Food and drinks available for purchase. Carry-in picnics allowed; carry-in alcohol prohibited. Visitors should bring their own lawn chair or blanket seating. Olbrich After Hours is supported by the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Bridging Nature & Art Endowment & Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation

Series Sponsors: The Jenni & Kyle Foundation, Fox47, M.O.D. Media Productions, and Audio for the Arts

July 30

Ben Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised artist residing in Kenosha, Wisconsin. With thought-provoking lyrics and a diverse range of musical inspiration, Mulwana’s music has been described as afro-soul rock that takes on a unique storytelling quality. The single features a full band composition, bringing a dynamic and high energy quality that builds on the soulful presence of his performances. Mulwana began as an acoustic, singer-songwriter act, but has since grown into a four-piece band, dialing up the flavor, depth, and infectious energy of his music. The full band set has been described as energetic and dynamic while bringing a groovy, magnetic presence that immediately captures the attention of his audience.

Food Cart: Sista’s Chicken & Fish

Eco-Friendly Org: Madison Metro Transit