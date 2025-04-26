Ben Mulwana & the Village

$15 ($12 adv.).

media release: Ben Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised artist residing in Wisconsin. With songs about love, loss and everything in between, Ben’s band project “Ben Mulwana and the Village” is made of a groovy, rock and soulful sound from a group of amazing musicians.

Ben released his debut album, "Mr Mulwana", on May 1st; and is available on all streaming platforms. The album “Mr. Mulwana” is about growth, in music, mind and soul. I built the studio I recorded in from scratch with the goal of recording all the songs in it. I thought of giving up several times, and several times I got back up and kept going. This album is the musical representation of this process, all the ups and downs, the struggle and the joy of it all.