Ben Mulwana & the Village, Zach Pietrini

Ben Mulwana Band posing for a photo. Ben Mulwana Band

media release: Ben Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised artist residing in Wisconsin. With songs about love, loss and everything in between, Ben’s band project “Ben Mulwana and the Village” is made of a groovy, rock and soulful sound from a group of amazing musicians.

Ben released his debut album, "Mr Mulwana", on May 1st; and is available on all streaming platforms. The album “Mr. Mulwana” is about growth, in music, mind and soul. I built the studio I recorded in from scratch with the goal of recording all the songs in it. I thought of giving up several times, and several times I got back up and kept going. This album is the musical representation of this process, all the ups and downs, the struggle and the joy of it all.

We’ll start our show with Zach Pietrini.

Voted Best Live Act in Milwaukee (Milwaukee Magazine), it’s been 4 years since Zach Pietrini showed up on the Milwaukee music scene. Despite being a Chicago transplant, The Zach Pietrini Band has become a recognized name around town playing featured spots at SXSW, Summerfest, and Mile of Music. At the forefront of the Americana resurgence in the north country, Pietrini quickly distinguished himself with his fearless vulnerability, prolific writing, and dynamic live show. “Pietrini’s skill is crafting the kind of Americana that gets right into you with a beguiling friendliness” (88Nine Radio Milwaukee).

Pietrini’s 7th release, The Nashville EP, has continued to solidify his reputation as an Americana force. Receiving high praise from Milwaukee Record, Journal Sentinel, Shepherd Express and 88nine.

Tickets $10 in advance/$15 at the door