× Expand CJ Foeckler Ben Mulwana at rest. Ben Mulwana

media release: Ben Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised artist residing in Wisconsin. With thought-provoking lyrics and diverse musical inspiration, Mulwana’s music has been described as Afro-soul rock with a unique storytelling quality.https://www.benmulwana.com

$15/ $18 Day-of-Show. Tasting room opens at 5 p.m.