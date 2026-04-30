Ben Mulwana
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Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
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CJ Foeckler
Ben Mulwana at rest.
Ben Mulwana
media release: Ben Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised artist residing in Wisconsin. With thought-provoking lyrics and diverse musical inspiration, Mulwana’s music has been described as Afro-soul rock with a unique storytelling quality.https://www.benmulwana.com
$15/ $18 Day-of-Show. Tasting room opens at 5 p.m.
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Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Music