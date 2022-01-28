Ben Orozco, Emily Rudolf, Kyung Eun You

× Expand courtesy the artist "untitled dream 5" by Kyung Eun You.

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory is proud to announce the opening of exhibitions by local artists Ben Orozco (TOPIA) and Emily Rudolf (Wallflower), both of whom are participants in our Bridge Work Madison emerging artist program. Bridge Work Madison provides critical opportunities for local emerging artists to broaden the scope of their professional connections and experiences. In 2021, ALL expanded the program from one year to two years in order to increase its impact. Orozco and Rudolf are part of the current cohort with two other local artists, Sharon Bjyrd and Sarah Stankey, who will have solo exhibitions at ALL at the end of 2022. In addition to the Bridge Work Madison exhibitions, ALL will feature recent works by Kyung Eun You, a Korean visual artist based in New York, in our Project Space and Mezzanine Gallery.

All three exhibitions will be shown from January 6 through January 29, 2022. A closing reception will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, 6-9pm. Orozco and Rudolph will give artist talks starting at 6:30pm during the reception.

Gallery hours are Thursday-Saturday, 12-5pm or by appointment. Free.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITIONS:

TOPIA by Ben Orozco

As geopolitics, climate change, and the global food supply hang in question, artist and designer Ben Orozco is intrigued by the visual results of monoculture farming. Orozco is constructing large-scale installations in paper and shadow that depict the tilled patterns, perspectives, and “spaces” of corn fields and ornamental tree plantations. Uncanny landscapes within the east gallery of ALL will explore a space between utopian abundance and dystopian homogeneity.

Wallflower by Emily Rudolph

Looking through windows into everyday home life, Wallflower offers unique perspectives of domestic moments. In this body of work, large drawings and installation convey the complex intricacies of staying home; heightening the mundane with vivid colors and ornate patterns.

Recent works by Kyung Eun You

Kyung Eun You makes images of what lingers in her memories as a way of understanding herself and the world. She questions which memories are kept and why. Mainly they are about past experiences she has a hard time expressing verbally - depression, family issues, panic episodes and dreams. It is often difficult for her to work with painful memories, but in the process of, or after making images into prints, paintings or animations, the memories are no longer remembered as painful or sad as they were.