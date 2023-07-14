× Expand Monique Witt Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project at a picnic table. Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project

$20.

media release: Award-winning New York City jazz pianist/accordionist Ben Rosenblum and his sextet, the Nebula Project, will perform an intimate concert at North Street Cabaret in Madison. The internationally-touring multi-instrumentalist has been described as “mature beyond his years,” (Sea of Tranquility), an “impressive talent” (All About Jazz), who “caresses [the music] with the reverence it merits” (Downbeat Magazine). Drawing from an eclectic repertoire which includes selections from the jazz and popular music traditions, as well as global music influences from South America, Eastern Europe, Ireland and the Caribbean, Rosenblum combines his modern, melodic sensibility with his broad knowledge of a variety of musical lineages from the past one hundred years. The band never repeats the same program twice in a row - every evening is a unique experience shaped by the audience and the setting.

Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project is celebrating their February 2023 release, A Thousand Pebbles. Since the Nebula Project's first album release in 2020, Kites and Strings, The Nebula Project was voted runner-up for Best New Artist in JazzTimes' 2020 Readers' Poll, and the album received positive reviews from over twenty publications, including All About Jazz, NYC Jazz Record, JazzTimes, JazzLife ( Japan) and more. Recently, the group was featured in an article in Downbeat Magazine’s May 2023 issue. This unique sextet project features prominent global music influences, as well as the incorporation of the accordion into the jazz format.

benrosenblummusic.com