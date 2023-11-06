media release: Editor emeritus of The Daily Wire and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro will visit the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on November 6, 2023 as part of a lecture series sponsored by Young America’s Foundation.

The event, co-sponsored by Young Americans for Freedom at UW-Madison, UW-Madison’s Center for the Study of Liberal Democracy, and the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, will be held at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening around 6:00 p.m. The venue will hold almost 1,200 attendees. Due to an expected large turnout, there will be a standby line for unregistered attendees. The event will be free of charge and open to the public. Online registration is open at this link. No backpacks or signs will be admitted.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can watch the event live on the YAFtv YouTube channel.

“Ben Shapiro’s presence on campus will encourage a rich exchange of ideas that broaden our campus’ understanding of free speech,” said UW-Madison YAF Chairman Harrison Wells. “We’re excited to host a successful and safe event for attendees across the political spectrum. We look forward to working with the University to champion its stated value of protecting free speech.”

Only months after left-wing disruptors vandalized the Memorial Union ahead of Wisconsin YAF’s Matt Walsh event last fall, results from the UW System free speech survey revealed that 67% of conservative students feel uncomfortable voicing their opinions in class.

“Intellectual and ideological diversity is the cornerstone of a vibrant educational environment,” said Wells. “It’s critical that we embrace this diversity, participate in respectful discourse, and work to create a more open-minded community here on campus. We’re ready to do just that as we host Shapiro next month.”