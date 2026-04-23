Ben Sidran, Leo Sidran & John Christensen

media release: The harmonic structures used by American jazz musicians are remarkably similar to those used by 20th century American architects. Both helped create a new sense of the future that was born in the 1920’s and flourished in the 1960’s, sending an aesthetic message to the world and ushering in a new era of style, cool, and transformation. From Louis Armstrong to Miles Davis, Frank Lloyd Wright to William Krisel, how these two parallel 20th-century modernist movements, jazz and architecture, reshaped cultural landscapes by rethinking form, function, and the relationship between tradition and innovation.

Over 55 years and 40 albums, including the Grammy nominated Concert for Garcia Lorca, Ben Sidran’s live repertoire has been a fluid collection of songs and stories. His performances are legendary for their mixture of swing, groove, and free-form philosophy, always infused with humor and hipster wisdom.

The jazz life was a profound experience because it was unique to a time and a place. The time being mid-twentieth century, the place being the American road. — Ben Sidran

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the concert starting promptly at 6:30 PM. Seating is first come, first served.

Ben Sidran: piano, voice

Leo Sidran: drums, voice

John Christensen: bass

In his 60-year career, Ben Sidran’s love of music has led him to be a pianist, a singer-songwriter, an author, a record producer and a music journalist among other things. He has been his own short-order cook, juggling his own career and projects. He has produced artists as Steve Miller, Mose Allison, Diana Ross, Boz Scaggs, Phil Upchurch, Tony Williams, Jon Hendricks, Richie Cole and Van Morrison. His most recent solo album (his 37th!) was recorded live in France in 2024 and features a collection of original songs that channel the complex world of today through his “hipster” filter and demonstrating why he is indeed the “first ever existential jazz rapper”.

Leo Sidran is a Grammy winning multi-instrumentalist musician, producer, arranger, composer, recording artist, and journalist. After playing professionally as a teen-ager with the Steve Miller Band he established himself as a versatile artist at ease as band-leader (with eight solo albums in his discography) as he is producing other musicians around the world (in 2005 he co-produced the Academy Award Winning song, "Al otro lado del rio" from the film The Motorcycle Diaries for Jorge Drexler), composing film scores and music for media.