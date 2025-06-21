media release: Ben Weger has been writing and performing music since the age of 11. With a storied background in worship leadership, Ben has lead gatherings like the Florida Annual Conference gathering of the United Methodist Church, gatherings for the Southeastern Jurisdiction of the UMC, and has served various churches in the Florida and Wisconsin Conferences since 2008. Currently serving as the pastor of Stoughton United Methodist Church, Ben is passionate about building a more inclusive Church for the next generation.

All Grace Presents Concerts are FREE and open to the public!

﻿Donations gladly accepted to support the ongoing series