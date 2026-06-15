Ben Wikler
Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
SV Heart Photography
A close-up of Ben Wikler.
Ben Wikler
media release: Join Pete Buttigieg & Ben Wikler for a conversation about Ben's new book This Is The Plan: How To End America's Meltdown and Save Democracy
This event is free to attend but registration is required.
5:30 PM — Doors Open
6:30 PM — Conversation begins with Pete Buttigieg
Following the conversation — Book signing & selfie line with Ben
Books available for purchase on-site from our partner bookseller, A Room of One's Own Bookstore. We encourage you to grab your copy early so you're ready for the signing!