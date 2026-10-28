media release: Award-winning author Ben Wolf has made a career of writing action-packed LitRPG, horror, sci-fi, and fantasy novels, including his exciting Tech Ghost trilogy, his acclaimed Blood Mercenaries series of sword & sorcery books, his hilarious Santa Saves Christmas series, and his legendary LitRPG saga, Rickshaw Riot, co-written with Luke Messa.

He is also the Lead Writer for the Dungeon Crawler Carl RolePlaying Game and has written for the Dungeon Crawler Carl Audio Immersion Tunnel, published by Soundbooth Theater.

When not writing, he plays video games and chokes his friends in Brazilian jiu jitsu. You can follow him on Facebook in The Ben Wolfpack, on TikTok at @1benwolf, or check out his books at www.benwolf.com.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Trapped in a video game with no escape…

…now running is his only option.

Video game mogul Erik Shaw is minutes away from becoming a billionaire. Once he launches his immersive digital playground, the AllVerse, countless gamers will dive headfirst into a world that combines every video game ever created. Then Erik will cash in on their subscription fees, and he’ll never have to play another video game again.

But when Erik initiates the launch, a system-wide glitch traps him in the AllVerse with over a billion gamers and the rogue AI now controlling the world. It’s the last place Erik wants to be, and he wants nothing more than to escape back to the real world where he’s on top.

With no way out and all the “good” games and classes already claimed, Erik gets stuck with the AllVerse’s leftovers: an old rickshaw and a mouthy space octopus companion—not a great combo against classic racing games, legendary first-person shooters, and brutal combat simulators.

Can Erik level-up fast enough to keep from getting left behind? Can he find a way to escape the AllVerse once and for all and get back to the real world? Or will the system AI succeed in keeping him there—along with a billion other gamers—forever?

Rickshaw Riot is the first book in the rip-roaring Rickshaw Erik Shaw LitRPG series co-written by Ben Wolf and Luke Messa. It’s perfect for fans of Dungeon Crawler Carl, Discount Dan, and He Who Fights with Monsters. Get it now.