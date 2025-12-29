Beneath Our Feet: The Past and Present of Cave of the Mounds

media release: The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society’s Half-Hour History program is a once-a-monthmidday speaker series featuring engaging presentations on local and regional history. These FREE programs are open to all and take place at the Driftless Historium at 1:00 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.

Call 608-437-6486 or email moverland@mthorebhistory.org for more information.