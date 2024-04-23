Beneath the Surface: Exploring the Secrets of the Whales

media release: Changemakers speakers are the dreamers, builders, makers, problem solvers and wizards among us. These changemakers share insights about the world around us, help us move forward thoughtfully, strive to solve big problems, bridge the distance between us and lift us up, one story at a time. Formerly called the National Geographic Live series.

Photographer Brian Skerry | Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

· Dive deep into the epicenter of whale culture with underwater photographer Brian Skerry to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: belugas, humpbacks, narwhals, orcas and sperm whales. Skerry’s Daytime Emmy Award-winning film, “The Secrets of the Whales,” co-created with James Cameron, was filmed over three years in 24 locations. This epic journey shows us how whales are far more complex—and more like us—than we ever imagined.