RSVP for Beneficial Garden Insects

press release: Get ready to be "bugged out!" Learn about many of the beneficial insects and spiders we have or may want in our gardens. Then we will take a walk through the outdoor gardens to see if we can spot any of our creepy-crawly friends. Instructor: Samantha Malone, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8pm, Tuesday, August 27

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, August 20

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member