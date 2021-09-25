Benefit Concert for Afghan Refugees in Wisconsin

× Expand Shatter Imagery Old Oaks (left to right): Claire Kannapell, Daniel Haschke, Frank Laufenberg.

With International Peace Orchestra 2:30 pm, Kurt Klinger 3 pm, Marcus Porter 3:30 pm, Old Oaks 4 pm, Rare X & Lil Guillotine 5:15 pm, Lynn Gillitzer 6 pm, Steve Stein 6:30 pm.

media release: Donate NOW and join us for our on music benefit on September 25, 2:30 to 7:00PM, at Orton Park, Madison.

We are a group of LOCAL MADISON MUSICIANS raising money for people who are refugees from Afghanistan who are currently in Wisconsin.

RIGHT NOW there are 8,700 refugees from Afghanistan living at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

We will be taking donations all day to support TEAM RUBICON, a disaster response team that is currently operating in Fort McCoy.

Please consider helping