media release: Join us for Third Thursday Entertainment, which this month features Beni Daiko! Beni Daiko is the Madison Japanese taiko group. They were founded in November 2012. Their goal is to teach, preserve, and perform the ancient art of Taiko drumming, a form of traditional Japanese musical expression that combines mental discipline and physical demand.

