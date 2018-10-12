Benjamin Alire Sáenz

press release: Mr. Sáenz is the author of a number of illuminating young adult novels, including Sammy and Juliana in Hollywood;, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, winner of the the Pura Belpré Author Award, the Lambda Literary Award and the Stonewall Award, in addition to being a Printz Award honor book; and The Inexplicable Logic of My Life.

The annual Charlotte Zolotow Lecture is a free, public lecture sponsored by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center of the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with support from the Friends of the CCBC. Books will be available for purchase from A Room of One's Own; a signing will follow the lecture.