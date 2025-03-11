Benjamin Barson & Gizelxanath Rodriguez

media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706. ZOOM REGISTRATION

About the presentation: Join us for an engaging discussion with Dr. Benjamin Barson, saxophonist, historian, and radical educator, as he presents his new book, Brassroots Democracy: Maroon Ecologies and the Jazz Commons (Wesleyan University Press). This work uncovers the deep connections between Afro-diasporic musical traditions, fugitive landscapes, and radical political thought in the Americas—particularly through the lens of jazz’s early development in New Orleans and its transnational echoes across Mexico and the Caribbean. From Benito Juárez’s New Orleans exile—where he planned La Reforma in conversation with Afro-Creole intellectuals—to the New Orleans clarinetists of color who formed cooperatives in Mexico, Brassroots Democracy reveals how musical and political struggles intertwined in the long fight against colonialism, slavery, and imperialism in the Gulf basin. The book also explores the history of enslaved people who escaped to Mexico, where they found freedom in communities that shaped cross-border sonic and social traditions. The book locates the Haitian Revolution as the crucible of emancipatory transformation through its migratory musical and political cultures in Louisiana and beyond. In sum, Barson highlights how early jazz emerged as a mode of resistance that built solidarity across linguistic and national boundaries. This event will explore these transnational linkages and discuss how the legacies of these struggles continue to inspire movements for racial and ecological justice today.

About the presenter: Benjamin Barson is a composer, historian, and musicologist. His book Brassroots Democracy: Maroon Ecologies and the Jazz Commons (Wesleyan University Press, 2024) thinks through jazz as an Afro-Atlantic art form deeply tied to the counter-plantation legacies of the Haitian Revolution and their echoes in Radical Reconstruction. He received his PhD in Music from the University of Pittsburgh and recently completed a Mellon Postdoctoral Fellowship at Cornell University and a Fulbright Garcia-Robles postdoctoral fellowship at the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California in Mexicali, Mexico. Barson's research rethinks migration, agency, and cultural resistance, and has published on topics ranging from the musical cultures of Chinese indenture in the late nineteenth century United States South (The Cargo Rebellion, PM Press, 2023) to the legacy of Haitian migrants in early Louisianan blues (in The Routledge Handbook to Jazz and Gender, 2022). Barson is the recipient of the 2018 Johnny Mandel Prize from the ASCAP Foundation for this distinguished work as a jazz saxophonist and composer. Barson, disturbed by the incredible oppression wrought by white supremacy and the destruction of global ecology, employs a musical practice that draws from the deep well of revolutionary musicians within the jazz tradition, often composing through a collaborative process with activists and social movement leaders in the Global South. His work Mirror Butterfly: The Migrant Liberation Movement Suite (2018) was hailed as "Fully orchestrated and magnificently realized" (The Vermont Standard) as well as "a call to action" (I Care if You Listen). Barson's teaching encourages students to consider musical aesthetics and their associated production practices through a holistic, interdisciplinary approach rooted in methodologies developed by scholars in Africana studies, musicology, cultural studies, and Atlantic History from below.