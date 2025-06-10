media release: Music for Two Violins featuring. Benjamin Davies Hudson & Alirio Chacin

Mozart Duo for Violin and Viola in G major

Dvorak: Symphony 9, 4th movement arranged for two violins

Prokofiev Duo for 2 violins

Various arrangements of Venezuelan Folk Melodies by Alirio Chacin

Alirio Chacin is a Venezuelan violinist and recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he studied under Dr. Dawn Wohn. Alirio began playing the violin at the age of 10 in Venezuela, taking his first lessons with Yolimar Salas. Due to the country’s deteriorating socioeconomic conditions, Alirio and his family relocated to Madison, Wisconsin, when he was 15, in search of better opportunities.

During high school, he studied with Laura Mericle and became an active member of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras, performing with both the Philharmonia and Youth Orchestra ensembles. At UW–Madison, he was a dedicated member of the UW Symphony Orchestra, contributing to numerous performances including University Opera productions and chamber ensembles.

Alirio received an honorable mention in the UW Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition and was named a finalist the following year. He will continue his musical journey as a graduate student at DePaul University, where he will pursue a Master’s degree in violin performance under the guidance of Dr. Janet Sung.

Benjamin Davies Hudson, a senior at UW Madison studying violin performance with David Perry. In addition to violin at UW, he studied Viola with Sally Chisholm. He is the violinist of the Perlman Piano Trio, a fellowship ensemble at UW sponsored by Dr. Kato Perlman.

Benjamin has won numerous competitions throughout highschool and college and has soloed with the UW Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Benjamin has attended festivals such as the Northern Lights Chamber Music Institute, the Meadowmount School of Music, and Yellowbarn’s Young Artists Program.

Benjamin has worked and studied with Arnold Steinhardt, Janet Sung, Paul Kantor, Seth Knopp, Uri Vardi, Marka Gustavsson, Mimi Hwang, Jordan Bakk, Alexi Kenney, Youngnam Kim, Janet Chisholm, Eugene Purdue, The Isidore String Quartet, and the Schumann String Quartet through masterclasses, festivals, and life.