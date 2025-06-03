media release: Join us at Muso for an evening of violin solos by Benjamin Davies Hudson. We’ll be treated to musical selections including:

Bartok sonata for solo violin, Bach G minor sonata for solo violin, and selections from the 24 Caprices by Paganini.

Benjamin Davies Hudson, a senior at UW Madison studying violin performance with David Perry. In addition to violin at UW, he studied Viola with Sally Chisholm. He is the violinist of the Perlman Piano Trio, a fellowship ensemble at UW sponsored by Dr. Kato Perlman.

Benjamin has won numerous competitions throughout high school and college and has soloed with the UW Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Benjamin has attended festivals such as the Northern Lights Chamber Music Institute, the Meadowmount School of Music, and Yellowbarn’s Young Artists Program.

Benjamin has worked and studied with Arnold Steinhardt, Janet Sung, Paul Kantor, Seth Knopp, Uri Vardi, Marka Gustavsson, Mimi Hwang, Jordan Bakk, Alexi Kenney, Youngnam Kim, Janet Chisholm, Eugene Purdue, The Isidore String Quartet, and the Schumann String Quartet through masterclasses, festivals, and life.