Benjamin Liupaogo & Thomas Kasdorf

Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: Benjamin Liupaogo, tenor, with Thomas Kasdorf, piano. Benjamin is a doctoral student of Prof. James Doing.

Presenting an evening of English art songs, with selections by Finzi, Beach, Moore, and Gordon.

“Oh fair to see,” op. 13b by Gerald Finzi

Three Browning Songs, Op. 44 by Amy M. Beach

Dear Theo by Benjamin Moore

Info
Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Music
608-263-5615
