Benjamin Liupaogo & Thomas Kasdorf
Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
press release: Benjamin Liupaogo, tenor, with Thomas Kasdorf, piano. Benjamin is a doctoral student of Prof. James Doing.
Presenting an evening of English art songs, with selections by Finzi, Beach, Moore, and Gordon.
“Oh fair to see,” op. 13b by Gerald Finzi
Three Browning Songs, Op. 44 by Amy M. Beach
Dear Theo by Benjamin Moore
Info
Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Music