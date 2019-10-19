Discussing "Suicide Woods."

press release: A potent brew of horror, crime, and weird happenings in the woods, Suicide Woods is Benjamin Percy’s first story collection since his acclaimed Refresh, Refresh. Percy, whose recent work includes the werewolf novel Red Moon, the post-apocalyptic Lewis-and-Clark saga The Dead Lands, the paranormal/internet thriller The Dark Net, and the Green Arrow, Teen Titans, and James Bond comic book series, now brings his page-turning skills to these new stories, which have appeared everywhere from Esquire, VQR, and Ploughshares to McSweeney’s, Orion, the Missouri Review, and more.