Benjamin Rose, Pinhead McFly, Ben & Jenn, Party Marty
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: This showcase features the following talented people:
Benjamin Rose
Self-described as a “hopeful skeptic,” Benjamin Rose uses music to tell stories and connect with people’s deepest emotions. They have a wide repertoire of original music and cover songs.
Pinhead McFly
Catchy melodic acoustic punk rock from Madison, WI.
Ben & Jenn
Playing together in the Milwaukee area since 2020, Ben & Jenn is an acoustic duo featuring fingerpicking and rhythm guitar. Folk to punk.
Party Marty
Party Marty plays upbeat music with jokes and crowd participation.
No Cover
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com