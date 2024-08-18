Benjamin Rose, Pinhead McFly, Ben & Jenn, Party Marty

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: This showcase features the following talented people:

Benjamin Rose

Self-described as a “hopeful skeptic,” Benjamin Rose uses music to tell stories and connect with people’s deepest emotions. They have a wide repertoire of original music and cover songs.

Pinhead McFly

Catchy melodic acoustic punk rock from Madison, WI.

Ben & Jenn

Playing together in the Milwaukee area since 2020, Ben & Jenn is an acoustic duo featuring fingerpicking and rhythm guitar. Folk to punk.

Party Marty

Party Marty plays upbeat music with jokes and crowd participation.

