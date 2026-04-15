Benjamin Scully

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Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: This Saturday just got way better.

Mexsal Mobile is pulling up with all the good stuff—street tacos, pupusas, quesadillas, and more from 5–8pm

And to top it off, we’ve got live music from Benjamin Scully from 5:30–7:30pm

Expect an acoustic indie rock set with smooth, melodic vocals you’ll want to stay for - inside our cozy tasting room

Come hungry, stay awhile, and bring your crew!

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Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Music
608-213-7396
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