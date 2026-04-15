Benjamin Scully
to
Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: This Saturday just got way better.
Mexsal Mobile is pulling up with all the good stuff—street tacos, pupusas, quesadillas, and more from 5–8pm
And to top it off, we’ve got live music from Benjamin Scully from 5:30–7:30pm
Expect an acoustic indie rock set with smooth, melodic vocals you’ll want to stay for - inside our cozy tasting room
Come hungry, stay awhile, and bring your crew!
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Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Music