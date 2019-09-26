Bennett Brown, Big C, Mo.B, Will Isenberg, Jeff Spankowski, Sasha Rosser

press release: Join us for a night of laughs and lyrics on Thursday, September 26, at the Art In in Madison. We have a great event planned that starts with stand up comedy with some of the funniest comedians in the area and we end the night with live performances from some of the hottest hip-hop acts in the area.

Online tickets are available for $5 on evitebrite.

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/radio-22-20863529500

Doors open at 7:30pm and event starts at 8pm.

21+ Event