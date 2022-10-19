10/19-29, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 pm, 10/23 & 29. $20 adv.

media release: Bent will open on Wednesday, October 19

​This one really hurts. We have postponed opening Bent this weekend due to COVID in the production.

We will now be opening on Wednesday, October 19. This is the first time since April 2020 that we have postponed a performance. Strollers has been incredibly fortunate to have weathered this pandemic fairly unscathed and we don't take this for granted. With a combination of luck and precautionary measures, we have been proud to have been a model of consistency in our theatre community. Unfortunately, our luck ran out. There is still a week in which we could have considered opening, but we are sincerely interested in not adding to the already stressful lives of our team in order to push on as scheduled.

We hope for your understanding and we hope you help us by seeing this amazing show during our two weekends of performances.

Folks who have bought opening weekend tickets have been contacted individually via email to determine how to best proceed in each case.

​Please don't hesitate to reach out to us at publicity@strollerstheatre.org for any questions/comments/concerns.

By Martin Sherman; directed by Sean Langenecker

What would you do if your existence suddenly became illegal; if your way of life and who you loved was deemed a crime punishable by torture and death?

Bent is a story of losing everything and then finding one thing in the midst of insurmountable persecution and oppression. This unlikely love story gives us a seldom viewed perspective of queer life in Nazi Germany after The Night of the Long Knives.

Bent strips humanity to its core and leaves a stark reminder of the delicate and precious natures of freedom and love, which still reverberate today.

We require all patrons to wear a mask for this production

This production includes simulated violence with knife, gun, and body contact. There will be nudity and explicit adult situations.