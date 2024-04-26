Bentley Brehm

Buy Tickets

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Bentley Brehm is a pearl from the Lake Superior Country. Since the 1980's Bentley has been a counselor for at-risk children, a carpenter, a recreation director, an army infantryman, and a fish counter. His thoughtful songs about life journeys combine with a unique guitar style and a captivating baritone voice to form one of the best singer-songwriters to appear on the music scene in years. He writes honestly from personal experience. Armed with 20 years of accumulated songs, Bentley has begun a recording career with Heartistry Music. His debut album has just been released and will be accompanied by an upcoming concert tour.

Info

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Bentley Brehm - 2024-04-26 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bentley Brehm - 2024-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bentley Brehm - 2024-04-26 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bentley Brehm - 2024-04-26 19:00:00 ical