press release: Internationally renowned acoustic guitarist Beppe Gambetta will perform in Madison on Friday, September 20, 7pm, at The Brink Lounge (301 E. Washington Ave.). Tuscany Language Academy will present the concert, with support from Italian Workmen’s Club, Cedar Road Meats and Osteria Papavero. WORT89.9FM radio will welcome the show. Tickets are $20/Advance, $25/DOS, $10/Children 12 and under. (Purchase online after August 1 at www.thebrinklounge.com) (INFO: beppemadisoninfo@gmail.com)

Gambetta will play and sing in “Canzoni: Poetry in Italian Songs and Melodies.” The concert will appeal to Madison’s Italian-American community; to students, young and old, of the Italian language; to everyone with an interest in Italy and Italian culture; and to the Madison music community at large.