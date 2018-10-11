Bergamot Massage Therapy & Bodywork Grand Opening

press release: Bergamot will celebrate the grand opening of their new location, located inside the newly opened luxury Deco Apartments on October 11th at 4 p.m. The Middleton Chamber of Commerce will commemorate the celebration with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., followed by guest speakers, refreshments, hors d’oeuvres, spa tours and giveaways. The celebration will also feature cupcakes by Daisy Café and Cupcakery, custom-made cake pops by To Di For Baking and a selfie wall.

The event will take place at 8302 Globe Drive, Suite 102. Complimentary valet parking will be available.