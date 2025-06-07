Bernard-Hoover Boathouse Renovation Celebration

media release: On June 7 at 11:30 AM, Mendota Rowing Club (MRC) will celebrate the renovation of its home -- the historic Bernard-Hoover Boathouse located in James Madison Park. MRC is hosting the celebration to showcase the City of Madison and Madison Park’s investment in the boathouse, which was built in 1915 and is the oldest standing boathouse on Lake Mendota. The boathouse has been MRC’s home since the 1993 by UW alumni and currently is home to the club’s fleet of rowing shells and weekly rowing classes and practices.

The celebration will commence at 11:30 am with representatives from the mayor’s office, Madison Parks, common council members, Representative Hong, other public officials and park representatives, MRC members, and the public. Local historian, Don Sanford, will give a short presentation about the history of the Bernard-Hoover Boathouse. The program will adjourn at 12:00 pm with photos and cake-cutting commemorating MRC and the historic boathouse, after which special guests will join club members for a short row on Lake Mendota.

After the program, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, MRC will hold its annual Learn to Row Day. Attendees will learn proper rowing technique, tour the historic boathouse, and get out on the water in one of the club’s eight-person boats. The event is free, but space is limited, so prior registration is strongly encouraged.

For full details and to register, visit mendotarowingclub.com or contact info@mendotarowingclub.com

ABOUT MENDOTA ROWING CLUB: Established in 1975 by a small group of University of Wisconsin alumni, MRC sought to foster national and international rowing competition by developing amateur rowers. Today, MRC is a non-profit, multifaceted organization that welcomes and encourages youth and adults at all levels of experience interested in rowing.

ABOUT BERNARD-HOOVER BOATHOUSE: Built in 1915, Bernard-Hoover Boathouse sits in James Madison Park and is the oldest standing boathouse on Lake Mendota. The boathouse is part of the era when commercial boating thrived in the "city of the four lakes." In 1981, the boathouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.