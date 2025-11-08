Bernell's Grand Opening

Bernell's 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: The very first women-centered sports bar in Madison will celebrate their Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, November 8th.

Named in honor of Bernell Hooker, a fierce advocate and coach for girls’ and women’s sports across the state, Bernell's will offer blues music, karaoke, soulful brunches, and more!  

Show up and show out for Bernell's!

  • Meet owner & founder Rita Adair, wife of the late Bernell Hooker,
  • Indulge in free menu samples and live blues music
  • Enjoy a space with screens tuned in to all women's sports. 

Saturday, 11.8.25 | 12:00pm - 7:00pm 

Free Menu Samples | 1:00pm - 6:00pm (menu available for ordering)

Ribbon cutting | 2:00pm

Live Blues Music by Tate & The 008 Band | 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Champagne Toast | 4pm

