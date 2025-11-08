Bernell's Grand Opening

media release: The very first women-centered sports bar in Madison will celebrate their Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, November 8th.

Named in honor of Bernell Hooker, a fierce advocate and coach for girls’ and women’s sports across the state, Bernell's will offer blues music, karaoke, soulful brunches, and more!

Show up and show out for Bernell's!

Meet owner & founder Rita Adair, wife of the late Bernell Hooker,

Indulge in free menu samples and live blues music

Enjoy a space with screens tuned in to all women's sports.

Saturday, 11.8.25 | 12:00pm - 7:00pm

Free Menu Samples | 1:00pm - 6:00pm (menu available for ordering)

Ribbon cutting | 2:00pm

Live Blues Music by Tate & The 008 Band | 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Champagne Toast | 4pm

2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, WI, 53716