Bernell's Grand Opening
to
Bernell's 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: The very first women-centered sports bar in Madison will celebrate their Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, November 8th.
Named in honor of Bernell Hooker, a fierce advocate and coach for girls’ and women’s sports across the state, Bernell's will offer blues music, karaoke, soulful brunches, and more!
Show up and show out for Bernell's!
- Meet owner & founder Rita Adair, wife of the late Bernell Hooker,
- Indulge in free menu samples and live blues music
- Enjoy a space with screens tuned in to all women's sports.
Saturday, 11.8.25 | 12:00pm - 7:00pm
Free Menu Samples | 1:00pm - 6:00pm (menu available for ordering)
Ribbon cutting | 2:00pm
Live Blues Music by Tate & The 008 Band | 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Champagne Toast | 4pm
2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, WI, 53716