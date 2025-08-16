BeSeen Awards Reception

media release: The Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project announced the launch of a new community service award program, the BeSeen Awards, as well as its inaugural honorees for 2025.

The History Project celebrates three trailblazers, each of whom has committed over 50 years of devoted service to Wisconsin's LGBTQ communities:

Sharon Dixon (Milwaukee,) who founded the Sugar Shack, Wisconsin's first lesbian bar for women by women in March 1975, as well as several other historic queer spaces over time;

Ricardo Gonzalez (Madison,) who operated the Cardinal Bar (est. 1974) and Disco (est. 1975) while supporting The Gay Center, The United, and the Madison AIDS Support Network, and made history as the first openly gay Latino elected official in the United States;

Mark Mariucci (Green Bay,) long-time champion of Northeastern Wisconsin nightlife, whose DJ experiences inspired him to open Green Bay's first video bar (Za's) and today's Tarlton Theater, and served as publisher of the longest-running LGBTQ print publication in Wisconsin history (QUEST Magazine.)

The BeSeen Awards recognize individuals who have made historic contributions to Wisconsin's LGBTQ communities, while elevating LGBTQ voice, visibility, and impact throughout the State of Wisconsin. While honorees are selected by the Board of Directors, the community is encouraged to nominate candidates at the History Project website.

The community is invited to meet & greet with these heroic individuals in-person, at two upcoming BeSeen Awards receptions:

Friday, June 6 at the historic Napalese Lounge in Green Bay

Saturday, August 16 at the historic Cardinal Bar in Madison

Note: the August 16 event also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the grand opening of the Cardinal Disco in 1975.

A Milwaukee event will be announced at a later date.

Run of show will include the award presentation, guest speakers, history displays, and an open mike session. The History Project will also present highlights of the upcoming Summer to Be Seen Tour, as well as volunteer opportunities. Additional updates will be shared on History Project social media.

"As the state's newest LGBTQ non-profit, our first order of business was showing gratitude to the pioneers who made -- and continue to make -- Wisconsin LGBTQ history," said Michail Takach, chair of the History Project. "The BeSeen Awards are just one way of saying thank you to people who never asked for anything from anyone -- but gave everything they had -- to build a better world for us all."

"In addition to the award winners themselves, we chose these event venues for their decades of community support," said Takach. "After losing its most historic gay bar (This Is It) in March, Wisconsin needs to support its remaining queer spaces -- or it runs the risk of losing those, too."

"After heroes like these worked so hard to create these spaces, we need to step up and support their survival -- or they will disappear too."

Questions? Contact the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project to learn more.