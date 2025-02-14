× Expand Diego Avila A close-up of Diego Avila, left, and Sarah Critchfield. Diego Avila, left, and Sarah Critchfield.

media release: Join us for Best Date, Worst Date: a comedy Valentine's Day event where comedians share steamy stories and dating disasters in the style of late-night interview show. Hosted by Diego Avila and Sarah Critchfield, the creators of the What's Going On? podcast.

Featuring Rory Rusch, Julia Fraser, Aris Awes, and possibly... you!! If you have a wild dating story to share, our hosts will be at the ready to take volunteers and put you in the hot seat.

7:30PM doors, 8PM show. This is an indoor show. Enter the door on the right inside Gate 6 to access the performance space.

Tickets are $20. Limited early bird tickets available at 50% off. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1911610303061485

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.