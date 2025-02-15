× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Olivia Witt. Olivia Witt

media release: Join us for Best Date, Worst Date: a comedy Valentine's hangover event where comedians share steamy stories and dating disasters in the style of late-night interview show. Delectable dinner options available at the venue!

Featuring: Craig Smith, Olivia Witt, Lizzie Kirch, Breanne Wilhite

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors at 7:30pm • Show at 8pm, shoroom found in basement.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/8820355608061670/

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.