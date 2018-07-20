Best. Friday. Ever.

press release: Plants enrich the stories we love: from the apple in Snow White, to the plants used in the potions from Harry Potter. But it's not just in folklore and fairytales that plants play key roles. If we look closely, we will find them in our modern day narratives, being written in real-time.

Vendors:

Jakarta Cafe: A food cart serving organic, home made, tasty and healthy Indonesian food. *15% discount off order at food cart for Friends of Allen Centennial Garden members

Community GroundWorks: Learn all about different types of soil by observing different soil mixtures, how plants grow in different soil mixtures and paint what you see! FREE

Activities:

Coachella Crowns: Giving our well-known flower crowns at the Garden a pop culture twist, we will be making flower crowns you often seen at the Coachella music festival. Stay wild, flower child. FREE

It's Lit: Adding a pop culture spin to stain glass painting, paint a small window hanging design that features weird and wacky plants from pop culture. Like the mushroom from Mario that gives you life! FREE

Scavenger Hunt: Figure out our riddles and find the plants we have throughout the Garden that are found in some of your beloved movies and books, like our Dittany plant that is used in Harry Potter to heal Harry's snake bite. FREE *complete the scavenger hunt for a chance to win one of our pop culture plants from the showcase at the event*

Plants & Pop Culture Showcase: We will be showcasing a few plants that we don't have in the Garden that are not only really cool, but have been referenced throughout the decades in pop culture. Think Mandrakes from Harry Potter, Katniss from the Hunger Games and more!

*come dressed in costume to the event as your favorite representation of plants in pop culture for a chance to win a plant to take home*

Lawn Games and Sidewalk Chalk FREE

Marshmallows and Fire Pits: Roast a marshmallow, make a s'more or simply warm up by the fire! FREE *s'more packets are a suggested $2 donation to the Garden*

Music:

Kaia 5:00-6:30pm: She is a singer-songwriter of pop music, singing with piano accompaniment. Expect lots of originals and a few pop covers thrown into the mix (kaiakalise.com).

Quinn Mongeon 6:30-8:00pm: He is the lead singer of the Madison indie rock band Penny Seller. Penny Seller released their first EP 'Pint Sized' earlier this year (https://pennyseller.bandcamp.com). Check them out around Madison this summer!

Come for the fun, stay for the Garden. *Please bring your own water bottle*