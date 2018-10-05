Best. Friday. Ever.

press release: Part of MMoCA Gallery Night, this event offers art lovers and art novices alike an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of exhibitions, opening receptions, special events, and demonstrations at venues throughout the city. Each spring and fall, dozens of venues will open their doors to invite the public in to see and shop for original artwork.

Welcome Community GroundWorks! Community Groundworks is a nonprofit organization that connects people to nature and local food. Through hands-on education, children and adults learn gardening, urban farming, healthful eating and to care for natural areas.

Welcome Associated Students of Madison! The Associated Students of Madison (ASM) is composed of roughly 50 elected or appointed students, 50 student employees, 12 professional staff members, and 200 student appointees on committees that hold legal rights to recommend university policies, budgets, and candidates for UW employment.

Vendors:

Buzzy's Lake House: They serve fresh, seasonal and homemade food, sourcing local product and organics whenever possible. Buzzy’s offers classic foods that are lighter in Summer and richer in the Fall and Winter. *15% discount off order at food cart for Friends of Allen Centennial Garden members

El Grito Taqueria: They use the tortilla as a vehicle to feature different regions of Mexico, as well as their own creative culinary explorations from around the world. *15% discount off order at food cart for Friends of Allen Centennial Garden members

Activities:

Flower Crowns: A staple of Allen Centennial Garden events, come on over and great a flower crown with greenery from the Garden itself. Stay wild, flower child. FREE

Botanical Bookmarks: Use real flower petals and greenery to make a horticulture related art piece to mark the latest book. you are reading. FREE

Sensory Play-Dough: Make a play-dough that exfoliates relaxing scents for those times when you just need a break from the stressors of life! FREE

ASM Voter Registration Booth: Need to register to vote in Madison? You're in luck! Associated Students of Madison will have a voter registration booth to answer all your voting questions and get you registered and ready to go for the next election.

Community GroundWorks Soil Activity: Enjoy an educational and art related activity that centers around soil! FREE

Community GroundWorks Pottery: Purchase some handmade pottery and support Community GroundWorks and its mission to connect people to nature and local food. PAID

Lawn Games, Sidewalk Chalk, Marshmallows and Fire Pits. Roast a marshmallow, make a s'more or simply warm up by the fire! FREE

Music: Julius Bindrim, a local musician who sings covers from all decades.

Come for the fun, stay for the Garden. *Please bring your own water bottle*

Thank you to our sponsors: Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Seed Grant; Ganshert Nursery & Landscapes