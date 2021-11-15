Madison Magazine is hosting the Best of Madison Party to celebrate this year’s winners and our readers who make this list possible! On Monday, November 15 at The Edgewater, guests will enjoy live music by Shekinah King, snap photos in a photobooth, meet some of this year’s winners and sample local food and drinks. Winners will also be able to pick up their Best of Madison certificates at the event.

Enjoy food and drinks from these local vendors!

More vendors coming soon!

$25

REQUIRED: PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST

In accordance with Madison Magazine’s duty to host safe and responsible events, proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days prior to the event is required to enter the Best of Madison Taste Party. This policy complies with all applicable laws and is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities. All attendees must check in with their vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test at the information booth at the entrance to the event. ENTRY TO THE EVENT WILL BE DENIED OF ANY PERSON WHO DOES NOT COMPLY with this policy.