press release: In celebration of the upcoming 20th Annual Wisconsin Film Festival (WFF), we’re thrilled to announce a free monthly series featuring select films drawn from the last 19 amazing years! The monthly series, Tuesday Night Movie Club, kicks off on Tuesday, October 3 at 7pm at the Union South Marquee with a bit of unfinished 2017 Festival business. Join us for a free screening of Best of the British Arrows, a program that has proven to be so very popular over the years! This compilation of 2016 winners of the British Arrows awards puts the spotlight on the latest and best commercials from the world of British advertising. See it with us right here on campus for free! All Tuesday Night Movie Club screenings are free of charge, and many will include special guests and other fun bonuses, such as trailers and shorts from past Festivals. Stay tuned for more details on additional upcoming Tuesday Night Movie Club events.